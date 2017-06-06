WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - CHORRERA

The overall objective of this operation is to support the Panama Sanitation project in the Panama Oeste Province, located west of Panama City and Canal. The project will consist of the construction of a wastewater collection system - sewerage networks, pumping stations and household connections - the construction of a conveyance system and a wastewater treatment plant to provide full sanitation services to the sector of La Chorrera and other surrounding areas. The project is a successor operation to the West Panama City Sanitation Programme - Burunga. The rest of the project will be financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), the Latin American Development Bank (CAF), the Spanish Cooperation Agency (AECID), the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) and the government of Panama.

The programme contributes to the government's efforts to reduce pollution and improve environmental sustainability. It will benefit an estimated population of about 225,000 at completion. The treatment facility will be designed to avoid the discharge of over 115,000 cubic meters per day of untreated wastewater into the environment. It will also indirectly have a positive economic impact due to its proximity to the metropolitan area of Panama. The project is in line with the EIB Water Sector Lending Policy and is eligible for financing under the EIB Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF) as it contributes to environmental sustainability through pollution abatement, to underpin sustainable growth in the region.