BOLIVIA EAST-WEST CORRIDOR

The project is part of the East-West Corridor between Brazil and Chile included in the Initiative for the Integration of the Regional Infrastructure of South America (IIRSA) strategic plan to reinforce economic integration and development in South America. The Confital-Bombeo section is part of the Caracollo-Colomi 2x2 road (doble vía) and is considered a national priority by Bolivia's national road authority and is part of their strategic road plan (plan vial). The project will improve access to neighbouring countries and is expected to increase and diversify Bolivian exports. Traffic levels should be moderate albeit with high induction potential given the low standards of the existing link and the high share of heavy traffic. The economic profitability should be good if final investment costs do not deviate significantly from current estimates. The promoter has shown adequate capacity to manage and implement relatively large road projects.