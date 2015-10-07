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EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
48.295.291,53 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ungarn : 48.295.291,53 €
Bildung : 48.295.291,53 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/06/2016 : 48.295.291,53 €
Andere Links
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: EIB verstärkt Präsenz und unterstützt Bildungsinfrastruktur

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Oktober 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/06/2016
20150372
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
MINISTRY FOR NATIONAL ECONOMY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 47 million (HUF 14750 million)
EUR 94 million (HUF 29500 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction, expansion, modernisation and refurbishment of public education and kindergarten facilities in Hungary. EIB support will come as a framework loan directed to five distinct central government grant programmes with municipalities throughout Hungary as the final beneficiaries. The five programmes are:

• Classroom construction programme;
• Gymnasium construction programme;
• School swimming pool development programme;
• Construction, improvement or renovation of other sports facilities with mixed school and community use; and
• Pre-school facility investment.

The investments respond to local needs that arise both from longstanding development lags, especially in the poorer regions, and from new policy initiatives. As to the latter, the government has introduced a policy of daily physical exercise for school children in the context of recent education reforms. Moreover, the central government has introduced compulsory pre-school attendance from age 3 (taking effect on 1 September 2015), which has triggered major investment needs for pre-school facilities. As to the longstanding development needs, in many schools in Hungary, gyms are either missing or sub-standard in terms of size, equipment and the physical state of the building. What is more, many pupils lack the opportunity to learn swimming, especially in rural areas.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Educational facilities are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA); however the project is covered by Annex II of this directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal and assess whether an EIA is required.
It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits, as education is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
05/02/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: EIB verstärkt Präsenz und unterstützt Bildungsinfrastruktur

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Feb 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
64574971
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150372
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jan 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123806414
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150372
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
Andere Links
Übersicht
EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
Datenblätter
EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: EIB verstärkt Präsenz und unterstützt Bildungsinfrastruktur

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ungarn: EIB verstärkt Präsenz und unterstützt Bildungsinfrastruktur
Andere Links
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU)

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