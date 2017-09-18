If within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and would require a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). In compliance with these requirements, an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) is being prepared and public consultations shall be undertaken. Once the ESIA is approved by the environmental authority, an enhanced Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) will also be prepared. During the appraisal process the Bank will check the compliance of the above mentioned procedures and documents with the EIB's environmental and social standards.