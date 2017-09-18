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SNIM VIII

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Mauretanien : 50.000.000 €
Verkehr : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/06/2018 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Page de Garde
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume I : Résumé Exécutif
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume II : Project et Reglementation
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume III : Etat Initial
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume IV : Impacts et Mesures
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume V : PGES
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VI : Consultations
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VII : Annexes
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SNIM VIII
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SNIM VIII
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Mauretanien: EIB und AfDB unterstützen Ausbau der SNIM-Hafenanlagen in Nouadhibou

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 September 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/06/2018
20150008
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SNIM VIII
SOCIETE NATIONALE INDUSTRIELLE ET MINIERE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 119 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the dredging works related to the deepening and enlargement of the access channel to the Port of Nouadhibou solid bulk terminal, where iron ore from the Société Nationale Industrielle et Minière (SNIM) production facilities is handled. The project will allow bigger vessels to berth at the SNIM terminal increasing the environmental sustainability of the supply chain associated to SNIM's business model.

The project consists of the capital dredging works related to the deepening and enlargement of the access channel to the Port of Nouadhibou solid bulk terminal, where iron ore from the SNIM production facilities is handled. The project will allow bigger vessels to berth at the SNIM terminal increasing the operational efficiency and environmental sustainability of the supply chain associated to the business model of SNIM. The construction is expected to last a total of 14 months.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and would require a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). In compliance with these requirements, an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) is being prepared and public consultations shall be undertaken. Once the ESIA is approved by the environmental authority, an enhanced Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) will also be prepared. During the appraisal process the Bank will check the compliance of the above mentioned procedures and documents with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all contracts for the implementation and operation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. Procurement procedures and status for the various project components will be checked in detail during the appraisal process.

Kommentar(e)

The Borrower is a repeat and long-term client of the EIB.

Weitere Unterlagen
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Page de Garde
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume I : Résumé Exécutif
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume II : Project et Reglementation
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume III : Etat Initial
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume IV : Impacts et Mesures
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume V : PGES
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VI : Consultations
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VII : Annexes
27/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SNIM VIII
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SNIM VIII
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Mauretanien: EIB und AfDB unterstützen Ausbau der SNIM-Hafenanlagen in Nouadhibou

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Page de Garde
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79650354
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150008
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume I : Résumé Exécutif
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79654733
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150008
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume II : Project et Reglementation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79672780
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150008
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume III : Etat Initial
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79648049
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150008
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume IV : Impacts et Mesures
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79653202
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150008
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume V : PGES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79654857
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150008
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VI : Consultations
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79649349
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150008
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VII : Annexes
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79661720
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150008
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SNIM VIII
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Jan 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
78734180
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150008
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SNIM VIII
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
175523297
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150008
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Mauretanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Page de Garde
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume I : Résumé Exécutif
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume II : Project et Reglementation
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume III : Etat Initial
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume IV : Impacts et Mesures
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume V : PGES
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VI : Consultations
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VII : Annexes
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SNIM VIII
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SNIM VIII
Andere Links
Übersicht
SNIM VIII
Datenblätter
SNIM VIII
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Mauretanien: EIB und AfDB unterstützen Ausbau der SNIM-Hafenanlagen in Nouadhibou

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Mauretanien: EIB und AfDB unterstützen Ausbau der SNIM-Hafenanlagen in Nouadhibou
Andere Links
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Page de Garde
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume I : Résumé Exécutif
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume II : Project et Reglementation
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume III : Etat Initial
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume IV : Impacts et Mesures
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume V : PGES
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VI : Consultations
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SNIM VIII - EIES Projet de Dragage du Chenal du Port Mineralier de Nouadhibou - Volume VII : Annexes
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SNIM VIII
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SNIM VIII

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