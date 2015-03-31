WARSAW RING ROAD III

The project involves the construction of a new expressway in a suburban and forest environment. The project falls under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full EIA procedure. The project is located in the Masovian Region and has been subject to one main procedure resulting in a positive environmental decision in April 2011. The project crosses the Natura 2000 site Dolina Srodkowej Wisly (PLB140004) and is in the vicinity of Las Natolinski (PLH140042). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investment is included in the National Road Construction Programme which was subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.