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WARSAW RING ROAD III

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
250.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 250.000.000 €
Verkehr : 250.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/07/2015 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW RING ROAD III
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WARSAW RING ROAD III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt den Bau von Schnellstraßen mit 3,4 Milliarden Zloty

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
31 März 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/07/2015
20140734
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WARSAW RING ROAD III
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT / GDDKIA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
EUR 1159 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction of the 18.5 km S2 Warsaw southern bypass expressway between Pulawska and Lubelska.

The project concerns the construction of an 18.5 km long 2 x 3 expressway on a new alignment in south-east Warsaw. It forms part of the broader A2 motorway running for about 610 km, with east-west orientation, through the middle of Poland from the German to the Belorussian borders. The project will facilitate the passage of long-distance traffic around the city of Warsaw, with about 1.8 million inhabitants. The project includes a new bridge across the River Vistula, to supplement the strained capacity provided by the existing six road bridges open to the public connecting the two halves of the city.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project involves the construction of a new expressway in a suburban and forest environment. The project falls under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full EIA procedure. The project is located in the Masovian Region and has been subject to one main procedure resulting in a positive environmental decision in April 2011. The project crosses the Natura 2000 site Dolina Srodkowej Wisly (PLB140004) and is in the vicinity of Las Natolinski (PLH140042). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investment is included in the National Road Construction Programme which was subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
10/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW RING ROAD III
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WARSAW RING ROAD III
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt den Bau von Schnellstraßen mit 3,4 Milliarden Zloty

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW RING ROAD III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jul 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
60143837
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140734
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WARSAW RING ROAD III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
162813367
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20140734
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW RING ROAD III
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WARSAW RING ROAD III
Andere Links
Übersicht
WARSAW RING ROAD III
Datenblätter
WARSAW RING ROAD III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt den Bau von Schnellstraßen mit 3,4 Milliarden Zloty

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt den Bau von Schnellstraßen mit 3,4 Milliarden Zloty
Andere Links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW RING ROAD III
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WARSAW RING ROAD III

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