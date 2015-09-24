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NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
149.031.296,57 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Vereinigtes Königreich : 149.031.296,57 €
Stadtentwicklung : 149.031.296,57 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/06/2017 : 149.031.296,57 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB vergibt 280 Millionen Pfund Sterling für sozialen Wohnungsbau in Nordirland

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 September 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 01/06/2017
20140651
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
APEX HOUSING ASSOCIATION
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 178 million (GBP 130 million)
EUR 356 million (GBP 260 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The framework loan is to finance APEX, a leading Northern Irish social housing association which currently manages a rented social housing stock of around 4,600 units in total, for the new construction of energy-efficient social housing and the retrofitting of existing units in 2015 - 2020. The investments to be undertaken will be located in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is a transition region under EU eligibility in the current grant programming period and it is also an EIB cohesion priority region. As a post-conflict area it has been supported by EU structural funds since 1995 under the successive PEACE programmes (ongoing).

The project concerns the financing of investments in the housing stock of Apex, a not-for-profit registered provider of social housing in Northern Ireland. EIB funding of up to GBP 130 million will be used to finance small to medium-sized retrofitting and new construction of social housing in Northern Ireland. The housing investments will satisfy EIB's eligibility criteria for urban renewal, sustainable cities and communities and energy efficiency. The project will contribute to alleviating the current shortages in social housing supply in Northern Ireland by accelerating new construction and delivery of around 2,500 housing units.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal (Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the borrower to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

None

Weitere Unterlagen
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB vergibt 280 Millionen Pfund Sterling für sozialen Wohnungsbau in Nordirland

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jan 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63834338
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140651
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
257495130
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20140651
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
Andere Links
Übersicht
NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
Datenblätter
NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB vergibt 280 Millionen Pfund Sterling für sozialen Wohnungsbau in Nordirland

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB vergibt 280 Millionen Pfund Sterling für sozialen Wohnungsbau in Nordirland
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (APEX)

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