REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD

Übersicht
The proposed project concerns the widening of about 41 km of the existing road between Mombasa Port and the town of Mariakani in south-east Kenya. The road forms the main axis to Nairobi and it is part of the Northern Corridor (NC) which links the port of Mombasa with the land-locked eastern and central African countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The project is split into two lots: the African Development Bank will fully finance Lot 1, from Mombasa to Kwa Jomvu, while the EIB will co-finance with KfW Lot 2, from Kwa Jomvu to Mariakani.
The proposed road rehabilitation will contribute to stronger economic growth and development of the countries along the NC. The upgrading of the Mombasa – Mariakani section will improve transport of import and export goods and passengers' traffic by decongesting the traffic to and from the port of Mombasa and will support the economic development and regional integration of the member countries of the East Africa Community. Additionally, the project will benefit from road safety measures as well as environmental and social mitigation measures.
A satisfactory environmental social impact assessment (ESIA) has been prepared and a number of impact-management plans will also be required, prepared to the satisfaction of the EIB, including involuntary resettlement and meaningful stakeholder engagement. Additionally, the promoter’s environmental & social (E&S) management systems will be supported by technical assistance, as will the project’s social value-added. The project will affect habitats along the road but will also contribute to reducing local environmental pollution through better wastewater management, resilient to climate change. The current high incidence of road accidents will be mitigated through due attention to safety in design and construction.
The project will be carried out under the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI), with KfW in the role of lead financier. The MRI will apply exclusively to procurement activities, thereby, Kenya National Highways Authority will be required to implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, and under the operational guidelines of the MRI.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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