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REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Kenia : 50.000.000 €
Verkehr : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/08/2017 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
Related public register
28/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
13/05/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Umsiedlungsplan - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
Related public register
22/09/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
Related public register
13/12/2018 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
Related public register
10/10/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Mai 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/08/2017
20140546
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
KENYA NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 250 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The proposed project concerns the widening of about 41 km of the existing road between Mombasa Port and the town of Mariakani in south-east Kenya. The road forms the main axis to Nairobi and it is part of the Northern Corridor (NC) which links the port of Mombasa with the land-locked eastern and central African countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The project is split into two lots: the African Development Bank will fully finance Lot 1, from Mombasa to Kwa Jomvu, while the EIB will co-finance with KfW Lot 2, from Kwa Jomvu to Mariakani.

The proposed road rehabilitation will contribute to stronger economic growth and development of the countries along the NC. The upgrading of the Mombasa – Mariakani section will improve transport of import and export goods and passengers' traffic by decongesting the traffic to and from the port of Mombasa and will support the economic development and regional integration of the member countries of the East Africa Community. Additionally, the project will benefit from road safety measures as well as environmental and social mitigation measures.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

A satisfactory environmental social impact assessment (ESIA) has been prepared and a number of impact-management plans will also be required, prepared to the satisfaction of the EIB, including involuntary resettlement and meaningful stakeholder engagement. Additionally, the promoter’s environmental & social (E&S) management systems will be supported by technical assistance, as will the project’s social value-added. The project will affect habitats along the road but will also contribute to reducing local environmental pollution through better wastewater management, resilient to climate change. The current high incidence of road accidents will be mitigated through due attention to safety in design and construction.

The project will be carried out under the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI), with KfW in the role of lead financier. The MRI will apply exclusively to procurement activities, thereby, Kenya National Highways Authority will be required to implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, and under the operational guidelines of the MRI.

Weitere Unterlagen
16/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
28/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
13/05/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
18/08/2017 - Umsiedlungsplan - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
22/09/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
13/12/2018 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
10/10/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Apr 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
57406119
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140546
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Jul 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
60576508
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140546
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 May 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
59088417
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140546
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Aug 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77473323
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20140546
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
87038085
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140546
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
89047746
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung
Projektnummer
20140546
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Oct 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123402766
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140546
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kenia
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Full ESIA Report - Mombasa-Mariakani A109 Road
Related public register
28/07/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
13/05/2015 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Umsiedlungsplan - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Resettlement Action Plan for the proposed dualling of Mombasa - Mariakani Road
Related public register
22/09/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Corrective Action Plan
Related public register
13/12/2018 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - Mombasa-Mariakani Road
Related public register
10/10/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD - Community Perceptions of Freedom of Expression in Mombasa – Summary
Andere Links
Übersicht
REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD
Datenblätter
REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD

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