REGIONAL MOMBASA PORT ACCESS ROAD

The proposed project concerns the widening of about 41 km of the existing road between Mombasa Port and the town of Mariakani in south-east Kenya. The road forms the main axis to Nairobi and it is part of the Northern Corridor (NC) which links the port of Mombasa with the land-locked eastern and central African countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The project is split into two lots: the African Development Bank will fully finance Lot 1, from Mombasa to Kwa Jomvu, while the EIB will co-finance with KfW Lot 2, from Kwa Jomvu to Mariakani.