LODZ URBAN RENEWAL

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
The project represents a municipal framework loan of the City of Lodz comprising investment schemes in the fields of urban renewal and revitalisation of selected districts.
The EIB financing aims to support the development strategy of the City of Lodz, which focuses, inter alia, on sustainable development, as well as smart growth horizontal principles. More detailed operational objectives include: (1) Re-establishment of the importance of the historic centre of the city; (2) Social and economic activation of districts with the aim of social inclusion; and (3) Modernisation of municipal housing stock, including energy efficiency measures.
Poland has harmonised its environmental legislation according to the environmental standards mandated by relevant EU Directives. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are set by Act No. 100/2001. EU requirements for natural reserve areas have been transposed through respective amendments to Act. 114/1992 on Nature and Landscape Protection. Selected schemes will be based on comprehensive urban development and regeneration strategies and plans. The long-term development strategy of Lodz sets the priorities and principles aiming at supporting sustainable development. Investments to be funded by EIB are likely to act as catalysts for significant physical, economic and social development and regeneration. The re-use of currently abandoned sites forms an important element of the urban development strategy within the centre. As regards individual projects, local area plans and sector strategies and plans (e.g. on housing, transport) are in place, for example in an integrated urban development plan for specific areas.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or Dir. 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Contracts with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national or regional legislation.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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