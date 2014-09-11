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LODZ URBAN RENEWAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
92.937.839,87 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 92.937.839,87 €
Stadtentwicklung : 92.937.839,87 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/03/2015 : 24.284.812,28 €
2/10/2019 : 68.653.027,59 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 September 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/03/2015
20140294
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
MUNICIPALITY OF LODZ
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 400 million (EUR 95 million)
PLN 1100 million (EUR 261 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project represents a municipal framework loan of the City of Lodz comprising investment schemes in the fields of urban renewal and revitalisation of selected districts.

The EIB financing aims to support the development strategy of the City of Lodz, which focuses, inter alia, on sustainable development, as well as smart growth horizontal principles. More detailed operational objectives include: (1) Re-establishment of the importance of the historic centre of the city; (2) Social and economic activation of districts with the aim of social inclusion; and (3) Modernisation of municipal housing stock, including energy efficiency measures.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Poland has harmonised its environmental legislation according to the environmental standards mandated by relevant EU Directives. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are set by Act No. 100/2001. EU requirements for natural reserve areas have been transposed through respective amendments to Act. 114/1992 on Nature and Landscape Protection. Selected schemes will be based on comprehensive urban development and regeneration strategies and plans. The long-term development strategy of Lodz sets the priorities and principles aiming at supporting sustainable development. Investments to be funded by EIB are likely to act as catalysts for significant physical, economic and social development and regeneration. The re-use of currently abandoned sites forms an important element of the urban development strategy within the centre. As regards individual projects, local area plans and sector strategies and plans (e.g. on housing, transport) are in place, for example in an integrated urban development plan for specific areas.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or Dir. 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Contracts with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national or regional legislation.

Weitere Unterlagen
07/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
28/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Jan 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56843225
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140294
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
255180070
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20140294
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
LODZ URBAN RENEWAL
Datenblätter
LODZ URBAN RENEWAL

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