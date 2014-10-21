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COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
185.782.733,4 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ungarn : 185.782.733,4 €
Verkehr : 185.782.733,4 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/12/2014 : 185.782.733,4 €
Andere Links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS - Reconstruction of Szajol (Excl.) -Puspokladany (Incl.) Rail Line
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Related sub-project
42 EMUS PROCUREMENT FOR MAV-START CO
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION OF GYOMA BEKESCSABA LINE SECTION
Related sub-project
INSTALLATION OF GSM-R RADIO NETWORK SYSTEM GSM-R (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY STATION RECONSTRUCTION IN VAC (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION SZOLNOK - SZAJOL RAILWAY LINE
Related sub-project
SZAJOL-PUSPOKLADANY INFRA REHABILITATION (FL 2014-0278)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 Oktober 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/12/2014
20140278
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
HUF 57000 million
HUF 382001 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of various TEN-T railway lines within Hungary, as well as purchasing 42 electric multiple units (EMUs) and implementing the GSM-R system on certain TEN-T corridors. The EIB loan will support the national contribution to schemes also co-financed by grants from the Cohesion Fund from the EU programming period 2007-2013 and phasing into 2014-2020.

The project contributes to the objective of promoting sustainable transport on TEN-T core and comprehensive networks, as increased rail usage with a shift from road will reduce road traffic emissions and road traffic accidents. Moreover, the project will promote economic and social cohesion as the schemes are located in convergence areas.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is a multi-investment program, therefore the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) may vary according to each scheme and will be analysed on a case-by-case basis, as well as any potential significant impacts on protected areas. Details on environmental aspects of each scheme and compliance with EU directives, when and where relevant, will be checked before schemes are allocated under the framework loan. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment by contributing to a modal shift from road to rail transport and to maintain railway transport attractiveness and competitiveness.

The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU and national regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (in this case Dir. 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The promoter’s procurement procedures will be checked during appraisal.

Weitere Unterlagen
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS - Reconstruction of Szajol (Excl.) -Puspokladany (Incl.) Rail Line
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
42 EMUS PROCUREMENT FOR MAV-START CO
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION OF GYOMA BEKESCSABA LINE SECTION
Related sub-project
INSTALLATION OF GSM-R RADIO NETWORK SYSTEM GSM-R (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY STATION RECONSTRUCTION IN VAC (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION SZOLNOK - SZAJOL RAILWAY LINE
Related sub-project
SZAJOL-PUSPOKLADANY INFRA REHABILITATION (FL 2014-0278)

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS - Reconstruction of Szajol (Excl.) -Puspokladany (Incl.) Rail Line
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 May 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
55587380
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140278
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Jan 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
57257261
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140278
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Ungarn
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS - Reconstruction of Szajol (Excl.) -Puspokladany (Incl.) Rail Line
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Übersicht
COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS
Related sub-project
42 EMUS PROCUREMENT FOR MAV-START CO
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION OF GYOMA BEKESCSABA LINE SECTION
Related sub-project
INSTALLATION OF GSM-R RADIO NETWORK SYSTEM GSM-R (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY STATION RECONSTRUCTION IN VAC (FL 2014-0278)
Related sub-project
MODERNISATION SZOLNOK - SZAJOL RAILWAY LINE
Related sub-project
SZAJOL-PUSPOKLADANY INFRA REHABILITATION (FL 2014-0278)

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