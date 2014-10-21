COHESION FUND FL III PHASING RAIL INVESTMENTS

The project is a multi-investment program, therefore the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) may vary according to each scheme and will be analysed on a case-by-case basis, as well as any potential significant impacts on protected areas. Details on environmental aspects of each scheme and compliance with EU directives, when and where relevant, will be checked before schemes are allocated under the framework loan. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment by contributing to a modal shift from road to rail transport and to maintain railway transport attractiveness and competitiveness.