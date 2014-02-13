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LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
55.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 55.000.000 €
Industrie : 55.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/12/2017 : 55.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI - Etude d'impact
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Juncker-Plan – EIB finanziert intelligente Fabrik der Zukunft von Latécoère in Toulouse-Montredon

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 Dezember 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/12/2017
20140213
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
LATECOERE SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 55 million
EUR 110 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The promoter is a leading Tier-1 supplier of doors, fuselage sections and avionic racks and wiring for commercial aircraft. The project covers the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) expenditures for the period 2017-2020, aiming at furthering its product and process innovation related to doors, optical networks, racks and cockpits, cabin infrastructure and video systems. The project also covers the construction of a new advanced manufacturing plant in Toulouse, France. A third component of the project covers the construction of a new assembly plant in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The RDI activities included in the project will contribute to increasing the promoter's knowledge and know-how in the field of components for aero-structures and aircraft cabling solutions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

A large portion of the project consists of R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU), which will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. This portion of the project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project components that entail fixed capital expenditures for the manufacturing of aircraft components are not mentioned under the EIA Directive and should normally not require an EIA. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any aspect of the new investments could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/03/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI - Etude d'impact
14/03/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
13/03/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Juncker-Plan – EIB finanziert intelligente Fabrik der Zukunft von Latécoère in Toulouse-Montredon

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI - Etude d'impact
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Mar 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
91629212
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140213
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Mar 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
91798872
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140213
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Mar 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
91627219
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140213
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165522941
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20140213
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI - Etude d'impact
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Datenblätter
LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Juncker-Plan – EIB finanziert intelligente Fabrik der Zukunft von Latécoère in Toulouse-Montredon

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Juncker-Plan – EIB finanziert intelligente Fabrik der Zukunft von Latécoère in Toulouse-Montredon
Andere Links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI - Etude d'impact
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI

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