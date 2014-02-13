LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
The promoter is a leading Tier-1 supplier of doors, fuselage sections and avionic racks and wiring for commercial aircraft. The project covers the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) expenditures for the period 2017-2020, aiming at furthering its product and process innovation related to doors, optical networks, racks and cockpits, cabin infrastructure and video systems. The project also covers the construction of a new advanced manufacturing plant in Toulouse, France. A third component of the project covers the construction of a new assembly plant in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
The RDI activities included in the project will contribute to increasing the promoter's knowledge and know-how in the field of components for aero-structures and aircraft cabling solutions.
A large portion of the project consists of R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU), which will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. This portion of the project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project components that entail fixed capital expenditures for the manufacturing of aircraft components are not mentioned under the EIA Directive and should normally not require an EIA. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any aspect of the new investments could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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