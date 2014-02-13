LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI

A large portion of the project consists of R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU), which will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. This portion of the project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project components that entail fixed capital expenditures for the manufacturing of aircraft components are not mentioned under the EIA Directive and should normally not require an EIA. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any aspect of the new investments could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details.