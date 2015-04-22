OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL

Environmental impact analyses have been and will be carried out for each of the project components. Three project components have been subject to separate environmental impact assessments (EIAs) and, according to the promoter, have obtained the respective permits; this will be further investigated. The remaining project components might require particular EIAs as these might fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive. This, as well as any potential significant or negative impact of the project on areas included in the Natura 2000 network (according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) will be assessed during appraisal. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in line with Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.