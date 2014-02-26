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COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 100.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/12/2014 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 Februar 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/12/2014
20130649
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 65 million
EUR 300 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of part of the 2014-2020 budget of COST, the pan-European intergovernmental framework dedicated to networking activities for researchers in Europe.

The objective of COST is to finance trans-national networks of nationally funded research activities to enable European researchers to jointly develop their own ideas and new initiatives across all scientific disciplines. The networking tools include meetings, short-term scientific missions, trainings schools, workshops and conferences.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project’s operational RDI activities are mainly of intangible nature and do not fall under Annex I or II of the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the promoter's procedures in place to ensure compliance with the relevant environmental regulations. Social impacts are expected to be positive, as they will derive from knowledge dissemination and training.

COST Actions foresee the allocation of resources to the participants via open applications, with the objective of accomplishing the efficient allocation of its Horizon 2020 budget. The allocation process is supervised by DG RTD on the basis of a Grant Agreement. Accordingly, the procurement process is expected to comply with EU law and regulations. The process of evaluation and selection of application is also expected to meet the principles of open publication, transparency, equality and non-discrimination. Eligible beneficiaries could be research institutions (public, private), researchers and other professionals, as well as students.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Weitere Unterlagen
08/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Jan 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
55887908
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20130649
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Andere Links
Übersicht
COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Datenblätter
COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

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