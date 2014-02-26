COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

The project’s operational RDI activities are mainly of intangible nature and do not fall under Annex I or II of the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the promoter's procedures in place to ensure compliance with the relevant environmental regulations. Social impacts are expected to be positive, as they will derive from knowledge dissemination and training.

COST Actions foresee the allocation of resources to the participants via open applications, with the objective of accomplishing the efficient allocation of its Horizon 2020 budget. The allocation process is supervised by DG RTD on the basis of a Grant Agreement. Accordingly, the procurement process is expected to comply with EU law and regulations. The process of evaluation and selection of application is also expected to meet the principles of open publication, transparency, equality and non-discrimination. Eligible beneficiaries could be research institutions (public, private), researchers and other professionals, as well as students.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.