NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND

Unterzeichnung(en)
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- Energie - Energieversorgung
Construction of a 111MW offshore wind farm in coastal waters of the North Sea in Germany.
The development of offshore wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives.
The project is located in coastal waters, adjacent to several areas ofi mportance for nature conservation, in an area that had been identified for wind farm development in the applicable spatial development plan. The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and has been screened-in by the competent authority (BSH). The authorisation process is based on a full EIA and on an Appropriate Assessment. Relevant authorities and stakeholders were consulted. The competent authority concluded that the project will have local impacts, in particular on birds and on landscape (visual impacts), but that these impacts are not deemed to be significant after appropriate mitigation measures have been put in place. The competent authority granted its permit in two steps in 2007 and 2008, respectively. The permit is conditional on the implementation of mitigation measures and compensating payments according to German law. Subsequently, the promoter objected to certain consent conditions and two NGOs objected to the permit as a whole. In 2011 a settlement was concluded between the competent authority, the promoter and the two NGOs. The settlement states that the permit remains in place but it is supplemented by further compulsory bird monitoring and nature conservation measures.
The promoter is a private company not benefiting from special or exclusive rights and not having status of contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. In line with its principles and its statute, the Bank will verify that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices are applied.
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