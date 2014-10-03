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NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
155.880.452,31 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 155.880.452,31 €
Energie : 155.880.452,31 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
2/06/2015 : 155.880.452,31 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Bau des Offshore-Windparks Nordergründe mit einem Darlehen von 156 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Oktober 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 02/06/2015
20130640
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
The promoter is an independent, renewable energy company based in Germany, developing and operating wind farms in various countries in Western, Central and Eastern Europe as well as in Asia.
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 156 million
EUR 393 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction of a 111MW offshore wind farm in coastal waters of the North Sea in Germany.

The development of offshore wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is located in coastal waters, adjacent to several areas ofi mportance for nature conservation, in an area that had been identified for wind farm development in the applicable spatial development plan. The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and has been screened-in by the competent authority (BSH). The authorisation process is based on a full EIA and on an Appropriate Assessment. Relevant authorities and stakeholders were consulted. The competent authority concluded that the project will have local impacts, in particular on birds and on landscape (visual impacts), but that these impacts are not deemed to be significant after appropriate mitigation measures have been put in place. The competent authority granted its permit in two steps in 2007 and 2008, respectively. The permit is conditional on the implementation of mitigation measures and compensating payments according to German law. Subsequently, the promoter objected to certain consent conditions and two NGOs objected to the permit as a whole. In 2011 a settlement was concluded between the competent authority, the promoter and the two NGOs. The settlement states that the permit remains in place but it is supplemented by further compulsory bird monitoring and nature conservation measures.

The promoter is a private company not benefiting from special or exclusive rights and not having status of contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. In line with its principles and its statute, the Bank will verify that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices are applied.

Weitere Unterlagen
08/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
09/10/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
09/10/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Bau des Offshore-Windparks Nordergründe mit einem Darlehen von 156 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Jan 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53551161
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20130640
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2014
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54011096
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130640
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Oct 2014
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54015978
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130640
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jan 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
92305718
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20130640
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Andere Links
Übersicht
NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Datenblätter
NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Bau des Offshore-Windparks Nordergründe mit einem Darlehen von 156 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Bau des Offshore-Windparks Nordergründe mit einem Darlehen von 156 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
09/10/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NOERDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - NORDERGRUENDE OFFSHORE WIND

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