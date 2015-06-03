MOLDOVA RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE AND ROLLING STOCK FL

Übersicht
The purpose of the project is to improve and modernise both Moldova's railway network and rolling stock. It consists of a framework with two components: (i) the acquisition of 11 mainline diesel locomotives suitable for both freight and passenger services and the associated maintenance equipment and (ii) the rehabilitation of selected sections of the railway infrastructure. The project is part of a broader programme, which also includes restructuring of the Moldovan railway sector in order to enable it to provide adequate services and to compete with other modes of transport.
The proposed operation is in line with the objectives of the 2014-2020 External Lending Mandate as it contributes to the development of economic infrastructure, in particular transport. Being partially located on the TEN-T (Trans-European Transport Network) as extended to specific neighbouring countries based on high-level agreements on transport infrastructure, this project will play a role in deepening the integration with the European transport system. By promoting sustainable means of transport the project also contributes to climate change mitigation, a cross-cutting objective of the mandate.
The locomotives component does not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The need for an EIA for the renewal of the associated maintenance depots is being analysed during the appraisal. Concerning the infrastructure rehabilitation component, the project is expected to be mainly within the existing right of way with some short sections on new alignment; therefore the potential negative environmental and social impact is likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a public entity. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.