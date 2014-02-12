S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES

The project involves the construction of new expressways in a rural and suburban environment. The various sections all fall under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure. The project sections are all located in the Masovian Region and have been subject to three, separate procedures. The project is situated in the vicinity of the following Natura 2000 areas: Dabrowa Radziejowska (PLH140003), Poligon Rembertow (PLH140034) and Biale Blota (PLH140038). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Program and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The project likely involves the expropriation of private and public land as well as the involuntary resettlement of residential homes. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.