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S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
170.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 170.000.000 €
Verkehr : 170.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/10/2014 : 170.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
28/08/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt den Bau von Schnellstraßen in Polen mit 490 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Februar 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/10/2014
20120642
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 170 million
EUR 537 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of two sections of 2 x 2 expressway adjacent to the Warsaw ringroad in central Poland (37km in all)

The project concerns the construction of two sections of 2 x 2 expressway adjacent to the Warsaw ring road in central Poland: (i) about 22km between Radziejowice and Paskow to the south west of Warsaw (in two sub-sections) and (ii) about 15km around Marki to the north east of Warsaw (in two sub-sections). These form part of the broader S8 expressway route in Poland from Wroclaw in the south-west of the country to the border with Lithuania at Budzisk in the north-east and will facilitate the passage of long distance traffic around the city of Warsaw. The project complements the existing EIB operation Warsaw Ring Road 2.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project involves the construction of new expressways in a rural and suburban environment. The various sections all fall under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure. The project sections are all located in the Masovian Region and have been subject to three, separate procedures. The project is situated in the vicinity of the following Natura 2000 areas: Dabrowa Radziejowska (PLH140003), Poligon Rembertow (PLH140034) and Biale Blota (PLH140038). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Program and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The project likely involves the expropriation of private and public land as well as the involuntary resettlement of residential homes. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]),), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
28/08/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt den Bau von Schnellstraßen in Polen mit 490 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Mar 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
52042931
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20120642
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Mar 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
52046145
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20120642
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Mar 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
52048233
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20120642
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Aug 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54288825
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120642
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
206364167
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20120642
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
28/08/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Andere Links
Übersicht
S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Datenblätter
S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt den Bau von Schnellstraßen in Polen mit 490 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt den Bau von Schnellstraßen in Polen mit 490 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
28/08/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES

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