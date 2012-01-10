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EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
73.975.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ägypten : 73.975.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 73.975.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/06/2022 : 3.975.000 €
22/12/2014 : 70.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 3.975.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Andere Links
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten : EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive traf in Ägypten mit dem ägyptischen Premierminister Ibrahim Mahlab zusammen und unterzeichnete einen Vertrag über ein neues Darlehen von 70 Millionen Euro für ein wichtiges Umweltvorhaben (EPAP III). Am Montag, dem 22. Dezember 2014, unterzeichneten Premierminister Ibrahim Mahlab, der ägyptische Umweltminister Khaled Fahmy und EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive einen neuen Darlehensvertrag über einen Betrag von 70 Millionen Euro. Mit diesen Mitteln soll das Programm zur Bekämpfung der Umweltverschmutzung in Ägypten (Egyptian Pollution Abatement Programme – EPAP III) unterstützt werden, das vom Umweltminister und von der ägyptischen Umweltbehörde als vorrangig eingestuft wird. Unter den wichtigen europäischen Entwicklungspartnern, die dieses nationale Programm unterstützen, ist die EIB insbesondere gemessen am Volumen die federführende Finanzierungsinstitution. Im Rahmen des Projekts werden staatliche und private Industrieunternehmen finanziert, die in Umwelttechnologien investieren. Gleichzeitig soll die Industrie in die Lage versetzt werden, die Umweltbestimmungen einzuhalten. Ziel ist es, die ökologischen Folgen des starken Bevölkerungswachstums sowie der ehrgeizigen Entwicklungs- und Industrialisierungspolitik Ägyptens zu mildern. EPAP III wird nachhaltige Mechanismen zur Umweltverbesserung bei privaten und staatlichen Industrieunternehmen und für eine Stärkung der fachlichen Kompetenz aller zuständigen Behörden und Banken in Bezug auf den Umgang mit Industrieverschmutzung schaffen. Dabei sollen vorrangig kleine und mittlere Industrieunternehmen unterstützt werden. Das Programm dürfte die Umweltverschmutzung deutlich verringern. Im Rahmen des vorangegangenen Programms (EPAP II) sind 38 Vorhaben von 28 Unternehmen realisiert worden. Anlässlich der Vertragsunterzeichnung erklärte EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive: „Die Verringerung der Umweltverschmutzung ist für Ägypten von wesentlicher Bedeutung. Deshalb haben wir beschlossen, staatliche und private Industrieunternehmen zu unterstützen, die sehr positive Umweltkonzepte und -prozesse entwickelt haben. Mit dieser Finanzierung möchten wir die Produktivität und Wettbewerbsfähigkeit der ägyptischen Wirtschaft stärken und zur Schaffung von Arbeitsplätzen beitragen. Unser Ziel ist es, die alltäglichen Lebensbedingungen der ägyptischen Bevölkerung und die Zukunftsaussichten der jüngeren Generation zu verbessern.“ Die Projektvorbereitung erfolgte gemeinsam mit der EIB als federführender Finanzierungsinstitution. Aus Mitteln der Nachbarschaftsinvestitionsfazilität der EU wurden für das Projekt 6 Millionen Euro für technische Hilfe sowie ein direkter Investitionszuschuss von 4 Millionen Euro bereitgestellt. Das Programm wird gemeinsam von der AFD, von der deutschen Entwicklungszusammenarbeit über die KfW und durch die oben genannten Zuschüsse der Europäischen Union (10 Millionen Euro) finanziert. Der ägyptische Staat wird ebenfalls einen Beitrag zu dem Projekt leisten. Die EIB, ein wichtiger Finanzierungspartner für Ägypten Trotz der politischen Unruhen und der Konjunkturabschwächung hat die EIB in den vergangenen drei Jahren mehr als 800 Millionen Euro in Ägypten bereitgestellt. Die Mittel kamen Vorhaben in unterschiedlichen Bereichen wie Umwelt, Energie, Innovation, Wasserversorgungs- und Abwasserentsorgungsinfrastruktur, Verkehr und Stadtentwicklung sowie kleinen und mittleren Unternehmen (KMU) zugute. Allein in diesem Jahr hat sie in Ägypten 400 Millionen Euro vergeben. Dabei hat sie ihre verfügbaren Ressourcen und Kompetenzen mobilisiert, um den wirtschaftlichen und sozialen Herausforderungen, vor denen das Land steht, Rechnung zu tragen. Auf diese Weise hat die EIB – der führende internationale Geldgeber im Mittelmeerraum – die wichtige Rolle bestätigt, die sie in diesem Land spielt.Förderung des demokratischen Übergangs in Ägypten – dafür stellte die EIB in den letzten drei Jahren mehr als 800 Millionen Euro bereit

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 September 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2014
20120110
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT (EPAP) III
The borrower of the operation will be the Arab Republic of Egypt while the project will be intermediated by local commercial banks, including an Apex bank.The promoter of the project is the Egyptian Ministry of State for Environmental Affairs (MSEA) through its technical agency the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA). It is supported by a project management unit (PMU currently financed by a FEMIP TA under EPAP II).
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 74 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The Environmental Pollution Abatement Programme (EPAP) fosters sustainable development in Egypt by addressing industrial pollution sources affecting the environment and human health through a combination of infrastructure investments and tailored technical assistance, supporting implementation and long-term sustainability of depollution solutions (including environmental monitoring and inspection capacity). As such, EPAP III will assist the industry to comply at the least with national environmental regulations. To do so, the programme includes an investment component that addresses point source pollution from industrial pollution as well as diffuse pollution. The investment component is coupled with a set of technical assistance (TA) and institutional support activities to insure the sustainability of the project, aiming at (i) supporting Programme implementation (ii) strengthening the enforcement capacity of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) and iii) helping the banks to become more pro-active in the financing of environmental projects. The credit lines proposed by the EIB/AFD will be intermediated by local commercial banks and will be combined with TA and direct investment grants (NIF/KfW).

Line of credit intermediated by local commercial banks to finance pollution abatement investments promoted by public and private industrial companies.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Planned investments concern pollution abatement in existing industries. The main objective of the project is to set a framework for encouraging cleaner production uptake in Egypt by promoting technologies achieving significant pollution abatement in the industry, i.e. control, reduce or prevent anthropogenic emissions. The outcomes will definitely entail a significant improvement of the environmental performance of the industrial installations and neighbouring environment. Most or all investments are expected within the premises of existing industries, and are expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment under Egyptian legislation. One of the eligibility criteria for sub-projects is that they must achieve a substantial (>50%) pollution reduction and reach compliance at least with national emission standards. The grant for investment will allow not only large to mid-size but also small companies/industries or clusters of small companies having a significant polluting impact to obtain financing for pollution abatement. By focusing on SMEs, the project will also support job preservation and creation. Detailed evaluation criteria for the sub-projects were agreed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The procurement arrangements under the proposed project will be compared to those implemented under EPAP II.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten : EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive traf in Ägypten mit dem ägyptischen Premierminister Ibrahim Mahlab zusammen und unterzeichnete einen Vertrag über ein neues Darlehen von 70 Millionen Euro für ein wichtiges Umweltvorhaben (EPAP III). Am Montag, dem 22. Dezember 2014, unterzeichneten Premierminister Ibrahim Mahlab, der ägyptische Umweltminister Khaled Fahmy und EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive einen neuen Darlehensvertrag über einen Betrag von 70 Millionen Euro. Mit diesen Mitteln soll das Programm zur Bekämpfung der Umweltverschmutzung in Ägypten (Egyptian Pollution Abatement Programme – EPAP III) unterstützt werden, das vom Umweltminister und von der ägyptischen Umweltbehörde als vorrangig eingestuft wird. Unter den wichtigen europäischen Entwicklungspartnern, die dieses nationale Programm unterstützen, ist die EIB insbesondere gemessen am Volumen die federführende Finanzierungsinstitution. Im Rahmen des Projekts werden staatliche und private Industrieunternehmen finanziert, die in Umwelttechnologien investieren. Gleichzeitig soll die Industrie in die Lage versetzt werden, die Umweltbestimmungen einzuhalten. Ziel ist es, die ökologischen Folgen des starken Bevölkerungswachstums sowie der ehrgeizigen Entwicklungs- und Industrialisierungspolitik Ägyptens zu mildern. EPAP III wird nachhaltige Mechanismen zur Umweltverbesserung bei privaten und staatlichen Industrieunternehmen und für eine Stärkung der fachlichen Kompetenz aller zuständigen Behörden und Banken in Bezug auf den Umgang mit Industrieverschmutzung schaffen. Dabei sollen vorrangig kleine und mittlere Industrieunternehmen unterstützt werden. Das Programm dürfte die Umweltverschmutzung deutlich verringern. Im Rahmen des vorangegangenen Programms (EPAP II) sind 38 Vorhaben von 28 Unternehmen realisiert worden. Anlässlich der Vertragsunterzeichnung erklärte EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive: „Die Verringerung der Umweltverschmutzung ist für Ägypten von wesentlicher Bedeutung. Deshalb haben wir beschlossen, staatliche und private Industrieunternehmen zu unterstützen, die sehr positive Umweltkonzepte und -prozesse entwickelt haben. Mit dieser Finanzierung möchten wir die Produktivität und Wettbewerbsfähigkeit der ägyptischen Wirtschaft stärken und zur Schaffung von Arbeitsplätzen beitragen. Unser Ziel ist es, die alltäglichen Lebensbedingungen der ägyptischen Bevölkerung und die Zukunftsaussichten der jüngeren Generation zu verbessern.“ Die Projektvorbereitung erfolgte gemeinsam mit der EIB als federführender Finanzierungsinstitution. Aus Mitteln der Nachbarschaftsinvestitionsfazilität der EU wurden für das Projekt 6 Millionen Euro für technische Hilfe sowie ein direkter Investitionszuschuss von 4 Millionen Euro bereitgestellt. Das Programm wird gemeinsam von der AFD, von der deutschen Entwicklungszusammenarbeit über die KfW und durch die oben genannten Zuschüsse der Europäischen Union (10 Millionen Euro) finanziert. Der ägyptische Staat wird ebenfalls einen Beitrag zu dem Projekt leisten. Die EIB, ein wichtiger Finanzierungspartner für Ägypten Trotz der politischen Unruhen und der Konjunkturabschwächung hat die EIB in den vergangenen drei Jahren mehr als 800 Millionen Euro in Ägypten bereitgestellt. Die Mittel kamen Vorhaben in unterschiedlichen Bereichen wie Umwelt, Energie, Innovation, Wasserversorgungs- und Abwasserentsorgungsinfrastruktur, Verkehr und Stadtentwicklung sowie kleinen und mittleren Unternehmen (KMU) zugute. Allein in diesem Jahr hat sie in Ägypten 400 Millionen Euro vergeben. Dabei hat sie ihre verfügbaren Ressourcen und Kompetenzen mobilisiert, um den wirtschaftlichen und sozialen Herausforderungen, vor denen das Land steht, Rechnung zu tragen. Auf diese Weise hat die EIB – der führende internationale Geldgeber im Mittelmeerraum – die wichtige Rolle bestätigt, die sie in diesem Land spielt.Förderung des demokratischen Übergangs in Ägypten – dafür stellte die EIB in den letzten drei Jahren mehr als 800 Millionen Euro bereit

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Dec 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56474704
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120110
Sektor(en)
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III
Andere Links
Übersicht
EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT (EPAP) III
Datenblätter
EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten : EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive traf in Ägypten mit dem ägyptischen Premierminister Ibrahim Mahlab zusammen und unterzeichnete einen Vertrag über ein neues Darlehen von 70 Millionen Euro für ein wichtiges Umweltvorhaben (EPAP III). Am Montag, dem 22. Dezember 2014, unterzeichneten Premierminister Ibrahim Mahlab, der ägyptische Umweltminister Khaled Fahmy und EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive einen neuen Darlehensvertrag über einen Betrag von 70 Millionen Euro. Mit diesen Mitteln soll das Programm zur Bekämpfung der Umweltverschmutzung in Ägypten (Egyptian Pollution Abatement Programme – EPAP III) unterstützt werden, das vom Umweltminister und von der ägyptischen Umweltbehörde als vorrangig eingestuft wird. Unter den wichtigen europäischen Entwicklungspartnern, die dieses nationale Programm unterstützen, ist die EIB insbesondere gemessen am Volumen die federführende Finanzierungsinstitution. Im Rahmen des Projekts werden staatliche und private Industrieunternehmen finanziert, die in Umwelttechnologien investieren. Gleichzeitig soll die Industrie in die Lage versetzt werden, die Umweltbestimmungen einzuhalten. Ziel ist es, die ökologischen Folgen des starken Bevölkerungswachstums sowie der ehrgeizigen Entwicklungs- und Industrialisierungspolitik Ägyptens zu mildern. EPAP III wird nachhaltige Mechanismen zur Umweltverbesserung bei privaten und staatlichen Industrieunternehmen und für eine Stärkung der fachlichen Kompetenz aller zuständigen Behörden und Banken in Bezug auf den Umgang mit Industrieverschmutzung schaffen. Dabei sollen vorrangig kleine und mittlere Industrieunternehmen unterstützt werden. Das Programm dürfte die Umweltverschmutzung deutlich verringern. Im Rahmen des vorangegangenen Programms (EPAP II) sind 38 Vorhaben von 28 Unternehmen realisiert worden. Anlässlich der Vertragsunterzeichnung erklärte EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive: „Die Verringerung der Umweltverschmutzung ist für Ägypten von wesentlicher Bedeutung. Deshalb haben wir beschlossen, staatliche und private Industrieunternehmen zu unterstützen, die sehr positive Umweltkonzepte und -prozesse entwickelt haben. Mit dieser Finanzierung möchten wir die Produktivität und Wettbewerbsfähigkeit der ägyptischen Wirtschaft stärken und zur Schaffung von Arbeitsplätzen beitragen. Unser Ziel ist es, die alltäglichen Lebensbedingungen der ägyptischen Bevölkerung und die Zukunftsaussichten der jüngeren Generation zu verbessern.“ Die Projektvorbereitung erfolgte gemeinsam mit der EIB als federführender Finanzierungsinstitution. Aus Mitteln der Nachbarschaftsinvestitionsfazilität der EU wurden für das Projekt 6 Millionen Euro für technische Hilfe sowie ein direkter Investitionszuschuss von 4 Millionen Euro bereitgestellt. Das Programm wird gemeinsam von der AFD, von der deutschen Entwicklungszusammenarbeit über die KfW und durch die oben genannten Zuschüsse der Europäischen Union (10 Millionen Euro) finanziert. Der ägyptische Staat wird ebenfalls einen Beitrag zu dem Projekt leisten. Die EIB, ein wichtiger Finanzierungspartner für Ägypten Trotz der politischen Unruhen und der Konjunkturabschwächung hat die EIB in den vergangenen drei Jahren mehr als 800 Millionen Euro in Ägypten bereitgestellt. Die Mittel kamen Vorhaben in unterschiedlichen Bereichen wie Umwelt, Energie, Innovation, Wasserversorgungs- und Abwasserentsorgungsinfrastruktur, Verkehr und Stadtentwicklung sowie kleinen und mittleren Unternehmen (KMU) zugute. Allein in diesem Jahr hat sie in Ägypten 400 Millionen Euro vergeben. Dabei hat sie ihre verfügbaren Ressourcen und Kompetenzen mobilisiert, um den wirtschaftlichen und sozialen Herausforderungen, vor denen das Land steht, Rechnung zu tragen. Auf diese Weise hat die EIB – der führende internationale Geldgeber im Mittelmeerraum – die wichtige Rolle bestätigt, die sie in diesem Land spielt.Förderung des demokratischen Übergangs in Ägypten – dafür stellte die EIB in den letzten drei Jahren mehr als 800 Millionen Euro bereit

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten : EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive traf in Ägypten mit dem ägyptischen Premierminister Ibrahim Mahlab zusammen und unterzeichnete einen Vertrag über ein neues Darlehen von 70 Millionen Euro für ein wichtiges Umweltvorhaben (EPAP III). Am Montag, dem 22. Dezember 2014, unterzeichneten Premierminister Ibrahim Mahlab, der ägyptische Umweltminister Khaled Fahmy und EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive einen neuen Darlehensvertrag über einen Betrag von 70 Millionen Euro. Mit diesen Mitteln soll das Programm zur Bekämpfung der Umweltverschmutzung in Ägypten (Egyptian Pollution Abatement Programme – EPAP III) unterstützt werden, das vom Umweltminister und von der ägyptischen Umweltbehörde als vorrangig eingestuft wird. Unter den wichtigen europäischen Entwicklungspartnern, die dieses nationale Programm unterstützen, ist die EIB insbesondere gemessen am Volumen die federführende Finanzierungsinstitution. Im Rahmen des Projekts werden staatliche und private Industrieunternehmen finanziert, die in Umwelttechnologien investieren. Gleichzeitig soll die Industrie in die Lage versetzt werden, die Umweltbestimmungen einzuhalten. Ziel ist es, die ökologischen Folgen des starken Bevölkerungswachstums sowie der ehrgeizigen Entwicklungs- und Industrialisierungspolitik Ägyptens zu mildern. EPAP III wird nachhaltige Mechanismen zur Umweltverbesserung bei privaten und staatlichen Industrieunternehmen und für eine Stärkung der fachlichen Kompetenz aller zuständigen Behörden und Banken in Bezug auf den Umgang mit Industrieverschmutzung schaffen. Dabei sollen vorrangig kleine und mittlere Industrieunternehmen unterstützt werden. Das Programm dürfte die Umweltverschmutzung deutlich verringern. Im Rahmen des vorangegangenen Programms (EPAP II) sind 38 Vorhaben von 28 Unternehmen realisiert worden. Anlässlich der Vertragsunterzeichnung erklärte EIB-Vizepräsident Philippe de Fontaine Vive: „Die Verringerung der Umweltverschmutzung ist für Ägypten von wesentlicher Bedeutung. Deshalb haben wir beschlossen, staatliche und private Industrieunternehmen zu unterstützen, die sehr positive Umweltkonzepte und -prozesse entwickelt haben. Mit dieser Finanzierung möchten wir die Produktivität und Wettbewerbsfähigkeit der ägyptischen Wirtschaft stärken und zur Schaffung von Arbeitsplätzen beitragen. Unser Ziel ist es, die alltäglichen Lebensbedingungen der ägyptischen Bevölkerung und die Zukunftsaussichten der jüngeren Generation zu verbessern.“ Die Projektvorbereitung erfolgte gemeinsam mit der EIB als federführender Finanzierungsinstitution. Aus Mitteln der Nachbarschaftsinvestitionsfazilität der EU wurden für das Projekt 6 Millionen Euro für technische Hilfe sowie ein direkter Investitionszuschuss von 4 Millionen Euro bereitgestellt. Das Programm wird gemeinsam von der AFD, von der deutschen Entwicklungszusammenarbeit über die KfW und durch die oben genannten Zuschüsse der Europäischen Union (10 Millionen Euro) finanziert. Der ägyptische Staat wird ebenfalls einen Beitrag zu dem Projekt leisten. Die EIB, ein wichtiger Finanzierungspartner für Ägypten Trotz der politischen Unruhen und der Konjunkturabschwächung hat die EIB in den vergangenen drei Jahren mehr als 800 Millionen Euro in Ägypten bereitgestellt. Die Mittel kamen Vorhaben in unterschiedlichen Bereichen wie Umwelt, Energie, Innovation, Wasserversorgungs- und Abwasserentsorgungsinfrastruktur, Verkehr und Stadtentwicklung sowie kleinen und mittleren Unternehmen (KMU) zugute. Allein in diesem Jahr hat sie in Ägypten 400 Millionen Euro vergeben. Dabei hat sie ihre verfügbaren Ressourcen und Kompetenzen mobilisiert, um den wirtschaftlichen und sozialen Herausforderungen, vor denen das Land steht, Rechnung zu tragen. Auf diese Weise hat die EIB – der führende internationale Geldgeber im Mittelmeerraum – die wichtige Rolle bestätigt, die sie in diesem Land spielt.Förderung des demokratischen Übergangs in Ägypten – dafür stellte die EIB in den letzten drei Jahren mehr als 800 Millionen Euro bereit
Andere Links
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EGYPTIAN POLLUTION ABATEMENT(EPAP) III

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