The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Such mobile telecommunication networks have limited residual environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and the Electro Magnetic Field (EMF) radiation. Generally the impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures. Potential health risks from EMF radiation are still being studied at an international level, but in 2011 the WHO/International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified such radiations as possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B). There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.



Nevertheless full environmental details including the CO2 footprint (if needed) and the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.