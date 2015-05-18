Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The project entails large scale roll-out of the promoter’s 4th generation (4G) LTE mobile networks in Finland and Estonia as well as expansion of the 3rd generation (3G) HSPA networks to cover the remaining most rural areas of the countries. The project also includes the promoter’s investments to strengthen the backhaul and transmission networks to cope with the increasing data traffic, as well as investments into IT systems to improve overall quality of service.
Improve quality and availability of mobile services both in urban and rural areas, positively contributing to the promoter's competitiveness and improving access to consumers.
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Such mobile telecommunication networks have limited residual environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and the Electro Magnetic Field (EMF) radiation. Generally the impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures. Potential health risks from EMF radiation are still being studied at an international level, but in 2011 the WHO/International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified such radiations as possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B). There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.
Nevertheless full environmental details including the CO2 footprint (if needed) and the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
Haftungsausschluss
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