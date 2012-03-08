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SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
109.163.383,54 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Vereinigtes Königreich : 109.163.383,54 €
Müllbeseitigung : 54.581.691,77 €
Energie : 54.581.691,77 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/03/2013 : 21.581.691,77 €
15/03/2013 : 21.581.691,77 €
15/03/2013 : 33.000.000 €
15/03/2013 : 33.000.000 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN
Related public register
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 März 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/03/2013
20110488
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
South West Devon Waste-to-Energy CHP Plant

MVV ENERGIE AG

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Up to GBP 110 million (EUR 124.21 million)
GBP 220 million (EUR 248.42 million) – Amount will be verified during appraisal
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a 245,000 t/yr waste-to-energy combined heat and power (CHP) plant under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract with the South West Devon Waste Partnership (SWDWP). The project will be implemented at North Yard, Devonport, directly adjacent to a HM Naval Base. The produced electricity and heat will for the most part be supplied to the dockyard and the Naval Base under a 25 year contract. The site is currently used as an aggregate storage area. Traffic connections are existing and will be improved as part of the project. The planned facility poses no problem with spatial planning objectives for the site. In addition to municipal residual waste from the SWDWP region, the facility will receive commercial and industrial waste.

The project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a 245,000 t/yr waste-to-energy combined heat and power (CHP) plant under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract with the South West Devon Waste Partnership (SWDWP). The project will be implemented at North Yard, Devonport, directly adjacent to a HM Naval Base. The produced electricity and heat will for the most part be supplied to the dockyard and the Naval Base under a 25 year contract. The site is currently used as an aggregate storage area. Traffic connections are existing and will be improved as part of the project. The planned facility poses no problem with spatial planning objectives for the site. In addition to municipal residual waste from the SWDWP region, the facility will receive commercial and industrial waste.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comprises a waste-to-energy CHP plant that will enable diversion of solid waste from landfills. The project falls under Annex 1 of the EIA Directive and the Promoter has completed the EIA. The Environment Agency has completed their technical determination of the permit application and issued a decision document and permit on 6th of March 2012. The Promoter has received a planning permission on 3rd of February 2012. Planning permission and Environmental Permit are currently in the judicial review period.

The project company was selected through a competitive dialogue procedure in accordance with the Public Procurement Directive 2004/18/EC. The process started in 2008 and was concluded through contract signature in March 2011. The project company will apply private procurement procedures for implementation of the project.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
12/05/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Mar 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
73276643
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20110488
Sektor(en)
Energie
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 May 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66413009
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20110488
Sektor(en)
Energie
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Andere Links
Übersicht
South West Devon Waste-to-Energy CHP Plant
Datenblätter
SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN

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