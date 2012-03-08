SW DEVON WASTE-TO-ENERGY CHP PLANT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
MVV ENERGIE AG
The project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a 245,000 t/yr waste-to-energy combined heat and power (CHP) plant under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract with the South West Devon Waste Partnership (SWDWP). The project will be implemented at North Yard, Devonport, directly adjacent to a HM Naval Base. The produced electricity and heat will for the most part be supplied to the dockyard and the Naval Base under a 25 year contract. The site is currently used as an aggregate storage area. Traffic connections are existing and will be improved as part of the project. The planned facility poses no problem with spatial planning objectives for the site. In addition to municipal residual waste from the SWDWP region, the facility will receive commercial and industrial waste.
The project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a 245,000 t/yr waste-to-energy combined heat and power (CHP) plant under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract with the South West Devon Waste Partnership (SWDWP). The project will be implemented at North Yard, Devonport, directly adjacent to a HM Naval Base. The produced electricity and heat will for the most part be supplied to the dockyard and the Naval Base under a 25 year contract. The site is currently used as an aggregate storage area. Traffic connections are existing and will be improved as part of the project. The planned facility poses no problem with spatial planning objectives for the site. In addition to municipal residual waste from the SWDWP region, the facility will receive commercial and industrial waste.
The project comprises a waste-to-energy CHP plant that will enable diversion of solid waste from landfills. The project falls under Annex 1 of the EIA Directive and the Promoter has completed the EIA. The Environment Agency has completed their technical determination of the permit application and issued a decision document and permit on 6th of March 2012. The Promoter has received a planning permission on 3rd of February 2012. Planning permission and Environmental Permit are currently in the judicial review period.
The project company was selected through a competitive dialogue procedure in accordance with the Public Procurement Directive 2004/18/EC. The process started in 2008 and was concluded through contract signature in March 2011. The project company will apply private procurement procedures for implementation of the project.
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