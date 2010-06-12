GDANSK METROPOLITAN RAIL

The Project consists of the construction of 20 km (almost all double track) of railway infrastructure dedicated to suburban/regional passengers services in the Tricity area, along the corridor of an existing old regional railway, currently dismissed. The investment will be located in the municipalities of Gdansk and in the Pomerarian Voivodeship and will connect the areas of the center of Gdansk with its Airport, with Gdynia, with the Kaszuby region and other existing regional railway lines. The project includes also some new Park and Ride facilities. The proposed line is not part of the TEN-T network, but technical equipment is planned to be conducted to ensure the interoperability of traffic, including control with ERTMS level 2, and digital data transmission system GSM-R.