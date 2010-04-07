NOTTINGHAM EXPRESS TRANSIT PHASE 2

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
Nottingham City Council
Extension to Nottingham's existing urban light rail network, through the addition of two new lines serving the western and southwestern areas of the city. The two new tram routes will link densely populated urban areas and key commercial districts to the city centre. The project is being procured as a 23-year DBFOM (Design-Build-Finance-Operate & Maintain) concession, which will include taking over the existing NET Line One route, which has been successfully operating since 2004.
Reducing road congestion and supporting economic growth and regeneration in the Greater Nottingham area.
Urban tramway projects fall under Annex II of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC as amended and therefore competent authorities decide on the requirement of an EIA. In this case the competent authority decided that an EIA is required. The project is contributing to reduce reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment, thus contributing to climate change objectives. These details along with compliance with EU Birds and Habitat Directives will be examined during the project appraisal.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures (namely, Directive 2004/18/EC) including publication in the EU Official Journal. Project components financed by the Bank will be/have been tendered in accordance with the Public Contracts Regulations 2006 which implement the Directive in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Under these circumstances, the procurement procedures applied by the Promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank. The project will be procured as a PPP, through a negotiated procedure with two bidders after a prequalification procedure. Appraisal will give extra attention to risks and risk transfers. Full details will be checked at appraisal stage.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.