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DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
62.739.980,43 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 62.739.980,43 €
Stadtentwicklung : 12.547.996,09 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 50.191.984,34 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/10/2010 : 12.547.996,09 €
29/10/2010 : 50.191.984,34 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - PL
Related public register
18/12/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung der kommunalen Infrastruktur in Dabrowa Górnicza

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Juli 2010
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/10/2010
20100350
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
Dabrowa Water and Education Framework

City of Dabrowa Gornicza

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 250 million.
PLN 532.60 million.
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of large and medium-scale multi-sector investment schemes.

The main objective of the project is to improve the collection and treatment of wastewater in the City of Dabrowa Gornicza, as well as investments in educational and cultural facilities.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

As a member state, Poland is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely, SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the promoter implements all the schemes under this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s services will analyse during the appraisal the environmental management capacity of the promoter. All the relevant projects’ key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.

The water investments included within the project will serve to meet the 2015 deadline for Poland of the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC). The water project will also help to meet national river quality objective (RQO) improvement targets set by the EA, which are in-line with the objectives of the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). The project falls under the EIA directive 97/11/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 20003/35/EC.

Public buildings (cultural centre and education centre for disabled children) are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC), although these components are covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal the EIA screening decision of the Competent Authority. From the social point of view, the public building investments included in the project (namely the education centre for disabled children) would assert each person’s right to mainstream schooling near their home and to an uninterrupted school career that suits their needs.

The project falls under EU procurement legislation Directive 2004/18/EC for public works, supplies and services respectively as well as Directive 2004/17/EC. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the investment to be financed will comply with EU procurement rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/12/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - PL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung der kommunalen Infrastruktur in Dabrowa Górnicza

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Dec 2017
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80721592
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20100350
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/12/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM
Andere Links
Übersicht
Dabrowa Water and Education Framework
Datenblätter
DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - PL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung der kommunalen Infrastruktur in Dabrowa Górnicza

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung der kommunalen Infrastruktur in Dabrowa Górnicza
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - PL
Related public register
18/12/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM

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Weitere Veröffentlichungen