DABROWA MUNICIPAL PROGRAM

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
City of Dabrowa Gornicza
Financing of large and medium-scale multi-sector investment schemes.
The main objective of the project is to improve the collection and treatment of wastewater in the City of Dabrowa Gornicza, as well as investments in educational and cultural facilities.
As a member state, Poland is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely, SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the promoter implements all the schemes under this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s services will analyse during the appraisal the environmental management capacity of the promoter. All the relevant projects’ key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.
The water investments included within the project will serve to meet the 2015 deadline for Poland of the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC). The water project will also help to meet national river quality objective (RQO) improvement targets set by the EA, which are in-line with the objectives of the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). The project falls under the EIA directive 97/11/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 20003/35/EC.
Public buildings (cultural centre and education centre for disabled children) are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC), although these components are covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal the EIA screening decision of the Competent Authority. From the social point of view, the public building investments included in the project (namely the education centre for disabled children) would assert each person’s right to mainstream schooling near their home and to an uninterrupted school career that suits their needs.
The project falls under EU procurement legislation Directive 2004/18/EC for public works, supplies and services respectively as well as Directive 2004/17/EC. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the investment to be financed will comply with EU procurement rules.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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