Fantanele Windfarm

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC (as amended) and has been screened by the national competent authorities to require a full EIA including public consultation. Environmental studies were carried out including comprehensive studies of the impacts on flora, fauna and habitat. Based on the studies the competent authority has granted the environmental authorization, requesting to implement an environmental monitoring plan to observe potential impacts caused by the project.

The promoter is a public undertaking in the sense of the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EU and would have to apply public procurement procedures accordingly. However, as the project was fully developed by a private entity and supply/works contracts were awarded prior to the project acquisition by the promoter, publication of contract notices were not required. Awarding procedures of the contracts will however be reviewed during appraisal to ensure compliance with the Bank’s procurement principles.