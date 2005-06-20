K-T-K MOTORWAY PPP

The proposed project consists of the construction of approximately 100 km of new 2x2 lane motorway sections linking Tripoli to Kalamata and a section from Lefktro to Sparti in the Peloponnese region under a DBFO scheme. It also includes the existing motorway section from Korinthos to Tripoli as well as additional new sections built by the Greek State. The 205 km motorway, from Korinthos to Kalamata (159 km) and from Lefktro to Sparti (46 km), will be operated and maintained under a 30-year concession. All sections are located on the Trans-European Road Network (TEN-T) in Greece.