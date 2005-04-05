DONG Britpipe Gas Importation (TEN)

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC). All EIAs, both in Norway and the UK, have been completed and the project’s environmental approvals have been obtained. The EIAs indicate that all potential negative environmental impacts can be avoided or mitigated to an acceptable level. Furthermore, they have found the project to be unlikely to have significant effects on a site of nature conservation importance.