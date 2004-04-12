BEIJING AIRPORT EXPANSION

The project was subject to an EIA as required under Chinese law and was approved by the competent authority in March 2004. A similar project within the EU would be classified under Annex I of EU Directive 85/337 as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and would require a formal EIA process.

The project will have a significant environmental impact during both the construction and operation phases with principal impacts related to aircraft noise and impact on resettlement of residents. The authorities have undertaken a large-scale resettlement and compensation programme of residents who live within the development area or whose properties are within the acoustic boundaries. The resettlement issue, therefore, represents a key issue in the project appraisal process.

A Public Inquiry was undertaken with a series of meetings held at neighbouring villages. A review of the environmental impact report summary provided by the promoter indicates that the project area is primarily agricultural land and is not classified as ecologically sensitive.

The EIA process, resettlement procedures and level of environmental due diligence will be examined in detail during appraisal.