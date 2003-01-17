ENIPOWER CCGT 2

The project will improve the efficiency of electricity and heat production in Italy by the use of modern combined cycle technology (cogeneration). The addition of cost-effective generation capacity is particularly important in the context of market liberalisation, relatively high electricity tariffs and import requirements of 15% of domestic demand. The large majority of its electricity production of the two new plants will be delivered to the public grid, while steam will be supplied to the companies located in the same industrial site. The project will also reduce atmospheric emissions through the shutdown of conventional existing generation units.