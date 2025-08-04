Polish Mid-Caps to get green financing support as EIB bolsters lending by Credit Agricole Bank Polska

EIB

Polish businesses will be eligible for competitive loans from Crédit Agricole Bank Polska under €50 million EIB financing accord.

EIB credit to parent Crédit Agricole to enable as much as €100 million in lending to Polish Mid-Caps.

At least 30% of financing is earmarked for climate action and environmental sustainability.

Polish businesses will get a green financing boost as a result of a €50 million European Investment Bank (EIB) loan to Credit Agricole. The French lender’s Polish subsidiary, Credit Agricole Bank Polska, will use the EIB credit to generate up to €100 million in new loans for Mid-Caps across Poland.

At least 30% of the financing will go to Polish Mid-Cap investments that fight climate change and promote environment sustainability – the first such EIB arrangement with Credit Agricole Bank Polska. Most of the funds will be made available in Poland’s cohesion regions, where per capita income is below the European Union average.

Mid-Caps – companies that employ between 250 and 3,000 people - occasionally struggle to raise investment financing. Under the agreement, Polish Mid-Caps will be able to use competitive loans and credit lines for projects worth a maximum of €25 million.

“We are supporting Polish Mid-Caps’ energy transition with steps ranging from developing renewable energy to improving energy efficiency,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “In providing strategic resources to Mid-Caps, we want to encourage more private investors to engage with this important segment of the market.”

Eligible investment under the accord includes solar and biogas installations, electric vehicles and energy upgrades in buildings. With the EIB backing, Credit Agricole Bank Polska will offer loans with favourable conditions including interest rates at least 25 basis points lower than what would have been available otherwise.

"The partnership between the EIB and Crédit Agricole is a response to the growing needs of entrepreneurs who want to make an energy transition and plan to implement sustainable business practices. It is a step towards a more responsible economy that is based on innovation and long-term growth," said Bernard Muselet, Senior Country Officer and I Vice President of Credit Agricole Bank Polska.

The agreement advances the goals of RePowerEU, a programme to wean the EU off Russian fossil fuels, as well as highlighting the EIB’s role as the bloc’s climate bank.

The EIB and Crédit Agricole are long-standing partners in fostering business growth in France, Italy and Poland, financing projects ranging from the energy transition to digitisation.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

In Poland, the EIB signed €5.7 billion in new investments last year, nearly half of which was awarded to climate and environment projects, including energy transition.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Credit Agricole Bank Polska (CABP) is part of the Crédit Agricole Group - one of the 10 largest financial institutions in the world. It has been operating in Poland since 2001. It serves over one million individual customers as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, farmers and agricultural enterprises and corporations. It also operates in the area of consumer loans, offering a full range of banking products and services, as well as insurance and assistance services.

CABP is one of the leading banks supporting the energy transformation of the Polish economy. In 2025, in the ranking of the "BANK" monthly, it came fifth in the general classification and second among banks granting SLL (Sustainability-Linked Loans) loans. It offers its clients a wide range of credit products intended for financing "green" investments, including Green Loans with subsidies from the European Union, Ekomax and Biznesmax Plus loan guarantees, or cash loans for environmental purposes or the Green House mortgage loan.