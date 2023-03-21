Capping individual consumption

A majority of Maltese respondents (57%) say they would be in favour of a carbon budget system that would allocate each individual a fixed number of yearly credits to be spent on items with a big carbon footprint (non-essential goods, flights, meat, etc.). The same share of Greek respondents hold this opinion (57%), while 64% of Italians and 62% of Cypriots say they would welcome such a system. It is noteworthy that a majority of Maltese people favour this measure regardless of income (56% of lower-income, 59% of middle-income, and over 63% of higher-income respondents).

Food labelling and pricing

Food production accounts for a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions. To help people make more sustainable choices when grocery shopping, 87% of Maltese respondents are in favour of labelling all food products with their climate footprint. This is similar to the rate in Italy (85%), but 5 percentage points above Greece (82%). In addition, 63% of Maltese respondents say they would be willing to pay slightly more for food that is produced locally and more sustainably (slightly above Cyprus, with 60%, and Greece, with 59%). This willingness to pay more for food spans all income groups (58% of lower-income, 50% of middle-income and 67% of higher-income respondents).

Reducing the consumption of meat and dairy products would be another efficient way to limit greenhouse gas emissions. A majority of Maltese people (53%) would be in favour of limiting the amount of meat and dairy products that people can buy (a similar level to Greeks, with 54%, but 15 percentage points less than Italians, with 68%).

In the words of EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti, “The outcome of the EIB Climate Survey shows that Maltese people are more than willing to change their day-to-day behaviour to contribute to the fight against climate change. As the EU climate bank, we will continue to support projects and initiatives that accelerate the green transition and are looking for innovative ways to contribute to a prosperous future that leaves no one behind.”

Background information

About the EIB Climate Survey

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has now performed the fifth annual EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with the market research firm BVA, the fifth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 28 000 respondents participated in the survey in August 2022, with a representative panel of people aged 15 and above for each of the 30 countries polled.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. The EIB Group has adopted a Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030, and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnerships within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.

About BVA

BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.