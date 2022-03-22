Young Europeans in particular are concerned about the sustainability of their jobs: almost half of respondents aged 20-29 (44%) fear they could lose their job because of its incompatibility with the fight against climate change (19 points above the EU average of 25%). This concern is even more evident among Chinese people (45%), Americans (32%) and British people (31%).

Lifestyle changes

Europeans are conscious of the behavioural shifts that are needed to tackle climate change. According to them, individual lifestyle changes that reduce carbon emissions will gain significant tractions in the next 20 years. One-third of respondents (32%) believe that most people will no longer own a car in 20 years and 63% say they think that most people will be working from home to contribute to the fight against climate change. Lastly, one-third (36%) think most people will have adopted a plant-based diet and 48% predict that an energy quota will be allocated to each individual.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “A majority of Europeans see the green transition as an opportunity to enhance their quality of life and create jobs. At the same time, they are concerned about the long-term consequences of climate change for them individually and for society as a whole. As the EU climate bank, we are working with the public and private sector to finance a green transition that is low-carbon and resilient, while ensuring we leave no one behind.”

The European Investment Bank has launched the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA, the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 30 000 respondents participated in the survey between 26 August and 22 September 2021, with a representative panel for each of the 30 countries polled.

