Four decades of shared prosperity: The EIB Group in Spain

Forty years ago, Spain embraced Europe, aligning its development with the European Union (EU). Since then, the EIB Group has supported this transformation by financing infrastructure, strengthening businesses and mobilising investment to deliver tangible results.
This high-level event celebrates the impact of European funding in Spain and explores the current challenges facing the European project. With the participation of EIB Group President Nadia Calviño, it brings together leaders, partners and clients, alongside representatives from public and private institutions, the European Commission Representation in Spain, EU agencies in the country and civil society, to reflect on how EU investment continues to deliver impact and shared prosperity.