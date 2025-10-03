The EIB at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30)

We are taking part in the 30th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), where we join government representatives, international organisations, the private sector and civil society groups in making progress towards financing a just transition and reaching the world’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Key publications
Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
Energy Sector Orientation
Powering competitiveness, climate action and strategic autonomy
Stakeholder Engagement: EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2 2026-2030 and Energy Sector Orientation
This report provides an overview of the engagement process and a summary of the contributions received and EIB Group’s response to the key issues raised.
Our priorities
Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy.
Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.
Cutting-edge technologies are essential to Europe's future. We invest in the EU's global technological leadership.