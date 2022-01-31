EIB FUNDamentals conference

EIB FUNDamentals is a first-of-its-kind annual event hosted on the EIB Campus, created to highlight the equity investment activities of EIB Global outside the European Union. The event brought together fund managers from EIB Global’s active portfolio, including private equity, venture capital, private debt, microfinance and infrastructure, alongside selected investee companies.
The world is undergoing profound shifts: geopolitical turbulence, financial volatility, and accelerating demands for both green and digital transitions. These changes are shaping investment needs and approaches worldwide. EIB FUNDamentals offers an opportunity to discuss these dynamics in an open exchange with key stakeholders and to explore how EIB Global is adapting its strategy in response to this evolving global landscape.
Participants attended a full day of thematic panels, case studies, and networking opportunities, complemented by keynote speeches that provide insights into the EU’s and EIB’s priorities beyond Europe. The event fostered dialogue, encourage knowledge-sharing, and strengthen collaboration across the investment ecosystem.
