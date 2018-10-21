The President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer, presented our 2016 results and 2017 outlook at the EIB’s annual press conference. Highlights include:
- The EIB Group is effectively attracting other investors: last year’s EUR 83.8bn financing supports a total investment of EUR 280bn.
- The EIB Group delivered a record EUR 33bn in SME financing to the benefit of 300 000 smaller companies, which employ 4.4 million people.
- Our operations under the Investment Plan for Europe are well on track, with projects approved in all EU countries and 52% of our target to mobilise EUR 315bn achieved.
- We are determined to deliver USD 100bn of climate action finance over the next five years, the largest contribution of any multilateral institution.