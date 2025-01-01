The 2019 Annual Economics Conference of the European Investment Bank was held

Under the overarching theme of “Striving for competitiveness and inclusion: what policies for Europe?” the EIB’s flagship Annual Economics Conference in featured an engaging programme of panel discussions and investment outlook sessions covering topics of competitiveness, sustainability and inclusion in an ever-evolving global economy. Individual sessions covered topics including digitalisation, innovation and technological transformation, as well as the latest trends that shape future investment opportunities in and outside of Europe.

The 2019 edition of EIB’s annual high-level conference was organised in cooperation with Columbia University, OECD and SUERF (The European Monetary and Finance Forum).

Speakers included Werner Hoyer, Klaus Regling, Philippe Aghion, , Mariana Mazzucato, Catherine Mann, Vίtor Gaspar, Pier Carlo Padoan, Mahmood Pradhan, Beata Javorcik, Laurence Boone, Philip R. Lane, Debora Revoltella, Jan Švejnar, Reinhilde Veugelers and many more.