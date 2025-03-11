The things we take for granted: A tech start-up space for Ena

Ena founded her company, Metabelly, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had recently returned from Australia, where she completed her PhD specializing in the study of the microbiome. Unable to find a job, she decided to start a company focused on microbiome analytics and prebiotic production. She has been growing and developing her business with the assistance of the newly opened Technology Park Split, a hub for tech entrepreneurs. The European Investment Bank supported the City of Split in creating this largest technology park in Croatia.