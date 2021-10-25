Description

The City Climate Finance Gap Fund, or the Gap Fund, supports cities with early-stage technical assistance for low-carbon, climate-resilient urban development plans and projects. The Gap Fund has so far attracted €80 million in funds, but it aims to raise as much as €100 million and could eventually unlock an estimated €4 billion in investments.

In operation since September 2020, the Gap Fund is a global partnership that helps cities in developing countries plan, prioritise and deliver projects focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation. The Gap Fund also promotes climate-smart urban development plans.