  • Publication information

    3 May 2021

    288 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-4918-4 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/794518

PDF (EN) Paper (EN)

Description

In 2020, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to EUR 66.1 bn.

This report includes the 2020 financial statements and audit report both for the EIB and the EIB Group.