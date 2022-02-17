Description

The evaluation focuses on higher risk operations of the EIB called “Special Activities”. It highlights the implications of these operations in terms of additionality, cost coverage, profitability and capital intensity.

The evaluation found that Special Activities compared to standard operations target higher value added and/or innovative sectors, tend to have higher additionality, mobilise more complex financial products and tend to be more costly. Special Activities, if pursued without third party risk protection, are more capital intensive but also more profitable.

Overall, there is a rationale for the EIB to engage in Special Activities as they strengthen the competitiveness of the Bank and position it at the forefront of financing the European Union’s transition to a carbon neutral and digital economy.