Description

This report explores how voluntary biodiversity financing instruments such as biodiversity certificates can mobilise private capital at scale to support Europe’s nature restoration objectives. Conducted by the European Investment Bank under the InvestEU Advisory Hub and developed in partnership with CDC Biodiversité, the study provides an in-depth market assessment of biodiversity certificates, drawing on surveys and interviews with leading corporates and financial institutions in France, one of the more mature markets for this type of instruments. The report analyses investors’ motivations, barriers and expectations, compares biodiversity certificates with other nature positive financing approaches, and examines the conditions required for market integrity and scalability. It sets out a coherent set of policy, regulatory and market design recommendations aimed at strengthening governance, improving measurement and standardisation, and aligning private investment with EU biodiversity and restoration goals. By combining empirical evidence with actionable recommendations, the study offers practical guidance for policymakers and market participants seeking to accelerate the development of robust biodiversity markets across the European Union.