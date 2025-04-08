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Local governments are on the front lines of some of today’s biggest challenges – climate change, affordable housing and equitable and effective education. But are they ready to invest at the scale needed? Our latest EIB Municipalities Survey asks local governments how they are tackling these challenges, and the roadblocks they face.

Some insights from the survey:

A majority of municipalities and cities plan to boost investment in climate measures and social infrastructure over the next three years. 56% of municipalities plan to significantly increase investment in climate change mitigation, while 53% plan to raise investment in social infrastructure.

56% of municipalities plan to significantly increase investment in climate change mitigation, while 53% plan to raise investment in social infrastructure. A lack of finance and burdensome regulations often slow or stall municipal investments. Nearly two-thirds of municipalities have difficulties finding finance for investments, and almost half cite lengthy regulatory processes a problem.

Nearly two-thirds of municipalities have difficulties finding finance for investments, and almost half cite lengthy regulatory processes a problem. A large and growing share of municipalities and cities say EU financial support is critical to financing future infrastructure investments. For planned investment projects, 83% of municipalities say EU grants will provide most of the funding, while 74% plan to use government transfers.

Conducted since 2017, the EIB Municipalities Survey collects information from officials from local municipalities on local infrastructure investment activities and needs. The 2024-2025 edition is based on telephone interviews with 1 002 municipalities across the European Union, representing about 26 million people.

Please see our related story: The state of local infrastructure investment in Europe: EIB Municipalities Survey 2024-2025