Description

The evaluation analyses the relevance of the EIB offer, the results achieved and the strengths and limitation of the EIB’s business model for the sector.

EIB activities were aligned and evolved with EU policy priorities on climate action, gender and food security. The EIB addressed market failures, providing what the market would not have provided. The projects reviewed were well implemented, sustained, and contributed to modernization. But the EIB’s contribution to development outcomes—and its ability to monitor projects for these outcomes—was limited.

The evaluation recommends the EIB to:

Enhance partnerships. Deepen collaboration with EU delegations, FAO, IFAD, and other partners to better coordinate project support and enhance engagement at the country level. Strengthen value chains. Ground operations in comprehensive value chain analyses, ensuring targeted support that addresses critical needs within the agriculture and bioeconomy sector. Expand local currency lending. Increase local currency financing to better support smaller, domestically focused businesses, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Enhance environmental and climate impact. Integrate best practices and refine guidelines to strengthen climate action and adaptation, as well as environmental sustainability, particularly within MBILs, to reinforce resilience and sustainability outcomes across projects.

Please see our related story: Evaluation of EIB support for agriculture and bioeconomy outside the EU (from 2014 to 2023)