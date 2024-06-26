Description

The European Union's economic vitality heavily relies on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which drive innovation, productivity, and strategic technology dissemination.

Despite their importance, SMEs face significant challenges, particularly in accessing finance, which limits their growth potential. Startups and scale-ups, crucial for economic dynamism, also struggle with funding, market access, and talent acquisition.

The European Investment Bank Group addresses these issues through tailored financial programs, risk-sharing mechanisms, and targeted interventions. In 2023, EIB Group's €31.1 billion support for businesses, with €14.9 billion from the EIF, significantly bolstered SMEs and mid-caps.

The report outlines the rationale for support, identifying the related market failures and specifies the types of firms targeted by the EIB and EIF. It also shows the results of in-depth studies to assess EIBG impact, showing the positive effects for beneficiary firms.

Please see our related story: EIB Group support for EU businesses