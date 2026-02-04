NBG L4SMES&MIDCAPS SECURITY AND DEFENCE

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Februar 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA
Ort
Beschreibung
This lending facility for up to € 100m will support financing for small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps in Greece.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries. At least 50% will be allocated to enterprises or investment projects qualifying under the EIB eligible Security & Defence activities.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).