NBG G4M FOR SECURITY AND DEFENCE

Referenz: 20260044

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Februar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA

The operation consists of a risk sharing guarantee (up to €50m) to support new lending to MidCaps.

Ziele

Tha aim is to enhhance access to finance for MidCaps. At least 50% will be dedicated to EIB eligible Security and Defence financing.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 140 million

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung