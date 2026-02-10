HYPO TIROL MBIL 2

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 6 März 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutHYPO TIROL BANK AG
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by Public Sector Entities, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Midcaps and other eligible private entities mostly in Austria. At least 20% is dedicated to finance Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability.
Ziele
The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.
Sektor(en)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance".
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 10/02/2026
