HYPO TIROL MBIL 2

Referenz: 20250860
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 6 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

HYPO TIROL BANK AG

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by Public Sector Entities, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Midcaps and other eligible private entities mostly in Austria. At least 20% is dedicated to finance Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability.

Ziele

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance".

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 10/02/2026

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Österreich Durchleitungsdarlehen