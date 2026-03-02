ARDSHINBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Referenz: 20250772

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK OJSC

EFSD+ MSME Guarantee Facility - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Ardshinbank in Armenia.

Ziele

Financing of projects carried out by micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) in eligible sectors in Armenia.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not disclosed

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not disclosed

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB Environmental and Social Standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung