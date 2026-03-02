ARDSHINBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 März 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutINDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK OJSC
Ort
Beschreibung
EFSD+ MSME Guarantee Facility - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Ardshinbank in Armenia.
Ziele
Financing of projects carried out by micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) in eligible sectors in Armenia.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not disclosed
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not disclosed
Umweltaspekte
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB Environmental and Social Standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
