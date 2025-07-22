CO-INVESTMENT TAALERI WIND LATVIA

Referenz: 20250722

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

TAALERI ENERGIA FUNDS MANAGEMENT OY

The operation consists of a co-investment alongside the fund Taaleri SolarWind III into a 112 MW onshore wind farm project in northeast Latvia.

Ziele

The aim is to increase renewable energy generation capacity in Latvia and contribute to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan, including in the REPowerEU Action Plan. Furthermore, being located in Latvia - considered a less developed region under the EU Cohesion Policy - the project will also strengthen the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 25 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 170 million

Umweltaspekte

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA process is required. The project has been screened in with the full EIA approved by the Competent Authority. During appraisal, the EIB will review the EIA study and process, the authorisation procedure, including screening decisions, project descriptions, associated infrastructure as well as terms and conditions of the environmental and building permits.

Auftragsvergabe

The Fund Manager shall ensure that the project will be implemented in accordance with EU Directives. Most of the contractors and suppliers are expected to be private companies, for which the Fund Manager will have to verify during due diligence whether they have received any special or exclusive rights, and apply the corresponding conditions.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung