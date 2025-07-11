SLOVENSKA SPORITELNA PSLF MBIL

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Februar 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutSLOVENSKA SPORITEL'NA AS
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), MidCaps and public sector entities in Slovakia.
Ziele
The aim is to support public-sector projects, primarily in the Just Transition regions of Slovakia, while also improving access to finance for the final beneficiaries through loans intermediated by Slovenská Sporiteľňa.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 18/12/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).