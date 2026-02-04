NBG G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS II

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Februar 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The full delegation loan-by-loan guarantee (up to €100m) will cover up to 50% of the losses that may incur in a portfolio of newly originated loans to MidCaps.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance for MidCaps that are active in sectors aligned with the EIB's long-term mission.
Sektor(en)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 280 million
Umweltaspekte
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
