NBG G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS II

Referenz: 20250659

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Februar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA

The full delegation loan-by-loan guarantee (up to €100m) will cover up to 50% of the losses that may incur in a portfolio of newly originated loans to MidCaps.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for MidCaps that are active in sectors aligned with the EIB's long-term mission.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 280 million

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung