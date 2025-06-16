UCB RO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS II

Referenz: 20250616

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

UNICREDIT BANK SA

The operation will support the intermediary in financing eligible investments promoted by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps in Romania, including innovative projects.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for target beneficiaries in Romania by providing term loans.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 8/10/2025